Ethics, integrity vital for effective occupational safety and health practices, says Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Ethics and integrity are vital for good Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) practices at all workplaces, said member of the Malaysia Integrity Institute, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Citing the Business Ethics Institute of Malaysia (BEIM), he said fraud elimination is an important aspect of sustainable safety management, especially in managing OSH, accidents, or near misses at the workplace.

“Corruption in whatever form must never be tolerated as it impoverishes the country, causes hardship to the people, and leads to economic decline. If it involves OSH practitioners and agencies, it may result in accidents that could cause injury or death,“ he said in a statement today.

Lee said some examples of fraudulent practices that could impact occupational safety include purchasing low-quality or sub-standard personal protective equipment (PPE) or other equipment, which increases the risk of injury to employees.

He said inaccurate records can lead to incorrect assessments of hazardous situations or product characteristics or result in the misallocation of much-needed support to fix a risky environment.

Lee added that taking shortcuts and circumventing standard operating procedures (SOPs) can lead to unsafe practices and actions.

“Conflict of interest, rewarding contracts to less competent vendors, creates safety hazards and exposes employees to handle a hazardous environment without adequate protections,“ he said.