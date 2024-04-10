Evening thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms or heavy rain are forecast to occur in almost all states this evening, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Through a warning issued at 1.45 pm on Friday, the agency informed that thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to hit all of Perlis, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as well as Melaka.

The same weather conditions are forecasted to hit large areas of Sabah, including Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort, Keningau, Nabawan, Tambunan, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan. In Terengganu, particularly Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman are expected to face similar weather conditions.

In Perak, the same heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Larut, Matang, Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kampar, Kinta and Muallim; Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang) and Pahang (Jerantut and Maran).

MetMalaysia also forecasted the same weather conditions will hit Negeri Sembilan, namely Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin; Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian) and Kuala Krai in Kelantan.

Also expected to experience the weather conditions are Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Mukah, Miri and Limbang in Sarawak.