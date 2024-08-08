Ewon discusses MA63, Bank Rakyat with Hajiji during courtesy call

KOTA KINABALU: Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick paid a courtesy call to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in Kinabalu Tower here today to discuss the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and other matters.

Ewon, who is United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president, said the discussion touched on the approach of Sabah’s MA63 demands and the Federal Constitution, especially relating to the state’s entitlement of federal revenue.

“Although nine demands regarding Sabah’s rights in MA63 have been fully resolved, there are still many things that are being negotiated, including the 40 per cent entitlement of federal revenue.

“I have informed the Chief Minister about my commitments at the Federal level to fight for the rights and aspirations of the Sabah people and want to complete the efforts taken by the Sabah government,” he said in a statement today.

Ewon is also confident with the Federal Government’s commitment to seek a solution to the demands through the MA63 Implementation Action Council and the technical committee.

Ewon led a delegation from Bank Rakyat, including Bank Rakyat chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohammad Hanis Osman, during the courtesy call to inform Hajiji about the bank’s various initiatives in Sabah.

The discussion included the bank’s developments in the state, financing programmes, zakat contributions, corporate social responsibility programmes and the bank’s future plans in Sabah.