Ex-CEO fined RM15,000 for abuse of power in daughter’s appointment

MELAKA: A former chief executive officer of a government-linked subsidiary in Melaka was fined RM15,000 by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to abuse of power for appointing his daughter to the company in 2021.

Amir Ali, 58, was slapped with an alternative charge, namely, on his own behalf, making arrangements concerning the total salary payment of RM13,750 received by his daughter, whom he had appointed to the position of Financial Officer W41 at Melaka Halal Hub Sdn Bhd.

He committed the offence at Melaka Halal Hub, Lot 125, Bangunan Anchor, Melaka Halal Hub Industrial Area, Serkam, Jasin on April 1, 2021.

Amir was charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and sentenced under Section 26 of the same act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of seven years or both.

His lawyer, Azrul Zulkifli Stork, requested the court to impose a minimum fine, saying Amir has to support a large family. However, deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali asked for a punishment commensurate with the offence.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan ordered Amir to serve six months in jail if he could not pay the fine.