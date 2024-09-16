Ex-cop uses kite flying to promote crime-fighting agenda

MELAKA: Flying kites has become a platform for former police officer and kite flyer, Mohd Fadzil Ali, to promote the agenda of combating crime in the community.

Mohd Fadzil, 62, who retired from the police force, with the rank of ACP, as the Putrajaya district police chief, said he the initiative (kite flying) that he has undertaken is not only an effort to get the police closer to the community but kite flying has been his hobby for the past 21 years.

Mohd Fadzil, who is also a member of the Johor Kite Association, said that the kites flown at each of the carnival games incorporate elements of policing, such as involving members of the motorcycle patrol unit and police patrol cars, as well as the Rakan Cop logo specially ordered from abroad such as New Zealand, China and Indonesia.

“I own more than 30 kites featuring elements of policing, and all of them are giant-sized. They have been flown to promote the Royal Malaysia Police in line with this year’s Police Day celebration theme, ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’,“ he told Bernama in Klebang here today.

“I have also brought kites to the international kite festivals that I participated in abroad, and so far, I have taken my mission to nine countries, including France, India, Thailand and Qatar.”

He said this when met at the Entrepreneur Carnival @ International Kite Festival Melaka 2024, which saw more than 100 local and international kite flyers from Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore, over the three-day event, which began on Saturday.

Additionally, Mohd Fadzil said the effort is aimed at eliminating the stigma or perception held by some foreign communities that the police in this country are harsh, cruel and violent.

He said that therefore the mission will not stop even though he has retired as the free time he now has will give him the opportunity to be more active in pursuing his hobby both domestically and internationally.

He said that although some belittle kite flying as a hobby that is unproductive, it is actually an activity that can unite people from various ethnic backgrounds and age groups.

“Kite flying is the best medium to share culture and art, and to expand connections, exchange ideas related to the diversity of kites brought by each kite flyer in terms of theme, shape and size, including traditional kites or wau,” he also said.

“The activity also fosters a high level of patience among kite flyers because it can only be played when there is a wind, and the right technique is needed to control the kite,“ he added.