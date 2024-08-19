Ex-teacher charged with murdering Istiqomah

PETALING JAYA: An ex-teacher was charged with the murder of teacher Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 33, who was previously reported missing last December.

According to New Straits Times, Mohd Fadzly Ariffadzilah, 37, was charged with her murder at the Alor Gajah magistrate’s court today.

The remains of Istiqomah,, the mother of three who was found murdered and found in a tragic condition in Kampung Tanjung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, last year, will be handed over to her family today.

On January 6, the media reported a woman’s body, decapitated and missing both arms and legs, was found in a bin by the roadside along Jalan Alor Gajah-Tampin near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, at around 2pm.

Following this, the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigation Division (D9) in collaboration with Johor CID and the Alor Gajah district police headquarters (IPD), arrested a married couple aged 37 and 36 in Chemor, Perak, on August 6.

On August 12, Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah confirmed that the body has been identified as Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, a teacher who was reported missing on December 27, 2023.

READ MORE: Family wants justice, heavy sentence for those responsible for Istiqomah’s murder