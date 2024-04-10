Exemption still provided for vehicles parked outside Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital grounds

IPOH: The police are still providing exemptions by not issuing summons to those who park their vehicles outside the grounds of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Jalan Raja Ashman Shah here since April 2023.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the matter was decided based on a previous agreement between the police and state Human Resources, Health and Indian Community Wellfare Committee chairman A Sivanesan.

“The issue was brought to attention about the lack of parking in the hospital and also the construction of the Greentown health clinic causing limited parking spaces.

“In addition, the Velodrom Rakyat parking lot that was suggested as an alternative parking area was not suitable as it is rather far from the hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Azizi said the construction of a new parking lot near the hospital was required to reduce traffic issues in the area.