Cycling allowed on public roads unless prohibited, says MNCF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) has confirmed that cycling is allowed on public roads unless specific regulations or signage prohibit it.

This clarification follows a viral social media video showing a dispute between cyclists and a bus driver.

MNCF president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill stated that the federation is closely monitoring such incidents.

“Cycling is permitted on Malaysian roads,“ he said in an official statement. He also urged authorities to investigate online threats against cyclists, including posts encouraging harm.

“Such posts are irresponsible and criminal, endangering the lives of cyclists who use roads daily,“ he said.

He reminded that cyclists are legitimate road users, and deliberate harm to them could violate Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Gill emphasised safety as the top priority for all cycling activities, whether for sport or leisure.

He advised cyclists to follow traffic laws, wear protective gear, and ride defensively to reduce accident risks.

“Cyclists should avoid aggressive behaviour, especially on routes frequented by heavy vehicles like lorries and buses,“ he added.

The MNCF encourages mutual respect among all road users to ensure safety. - Bernama