Putra Heights gas explosion: No developer encroachment, says MB Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has clarified that no encroachment by developers or contractors led to the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights on April 1.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that development and excavation works were conducted outside the incident site.

A developer carrying out sewage pipe works under the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) had obtained prior approval from Petronas.

“Petronas set conditions, including appointing a panel company for excavations in their areas. Their recommendations are monitored under Petronas’ oversight,“ said Amirudin during the Selangor State Assembly sitting.

He confirmed that blacklisted subcontractors had not commenced work at the site. The state has directed MBSJ to enhance contractor selection by reviewing credentials through the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

Amirudin assured that findings from the Special Committee on Gas Pipeline Drainage Risk Adaptation will be presented in the next assembly session.

He also proposed a special briefing for state assemblymen before the next sitting.

“The technical committee report has been tabled. The special committee will now investigate thoroughly before presenting recommendations,“ he added.

The seven-member committee includes experts nominated by the opposition, ensuring transparency in the probe. - Bernama