Melaka expands Parakom initiative to mosques, surau & factories

MELAKA: The Community Paramedic (Parakom) initiative will soon be expanded to mosques, surau, and factories in Melaka to improve emergency response.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem announced that volunteers will receive training in basic first aid, CPR, and automated external defibrillator (AED) usage.

Ngwe highlighted the importance of having trained volunteers in mosques and surau, where many senior citizens gather.

The expansion will be done in collaboration with the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM). He also urged factories to install AED machines to assist workers suffering from heart attacks, though enforcement remains a challenge without legal provisions.

The announcement was made during the 7th Integrated Paramedic Emergency Update Melaka (I-Premium) Symposium at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh officiated the event.

Three volunteers from each mosque, surau, and factory will undergo Health Department training.

Ngwe emphasized that while AED installation cannot be mandated, it is crucial for workplace safety. - Bernama