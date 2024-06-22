Exercise Programme for Senior Citizens to be extended to 120 locations nationwide - Hannah

KLANG: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will extend the 2024 Exercise Programme for Senior Citizens to 120 locations nationwide to promote a more active lifestyle among the elderly.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said the pilot programme, launched in May, would be implemented in two phases to encourage exercise and sports participation among individuals aged 60 and above.

This initiative organised through the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN), is the result of findings from the roundtable discussion (RTD) to promote sports culture among senior citizens held on Feb 8.

“The programme features six fitness activities including aerobics, chair exercises, walking, dancing, tai chi and yoga, offered free of charge at designated locations on weekends.

“We are targeting 21,000 senior citizens across 120 venues this year,“ she said at the launch of the programme at Taman Rakyat, Taman Sri Andalas, here today.

Apart from directly benefiting the participants, Hannah said the programme aims to raise awareness among family members and caregivers, encouraging them to support seniors in maintaining an active lifestyle.

For further details on the programme contact JBSN at 03-88713102 or email jbsn@kbs.gov.my.