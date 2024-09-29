PETALING JAYA: Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad said the existing fatwa on al-Arqam’s deviant teachings remains relevant to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISB), if similar issues are found.

“We have issued a fatwa previously concerning al-Arqam, and it remains relevant since GISB is related to that movement.

“If the fatwa has been made, a new fatwa cannot be issued unless new elements are found with assistance from the police or other parties,“ he was quoted as saying, during a state honours ceremony in conjunction with the Sultan of Kelantan’s 55th birthday at Istana Balai Besar.

Regarding discussions at the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), Mohamad Shukri noted that decisions cannot be announced without the Council of Rulers’ approval, according to New Straits Times

“We merely engage in discussions, and any decisions from these discussions cannot be disclosed unless approved by the Council of Rulers, so we await their decision,“ he added.