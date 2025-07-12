Shah Alam police probe immoral activities at motivation programme

SHAH ALAM: Police have opened an investigation into claims of immoral activities during a household motivation programme held at a local convention centre. Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the case was reported by a participant’s husband in late February.

Authorities have summoned the complainant’s wife and other witnesses to assist in the probe. The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has also been called in to participate in the investigation.

Mohd Iqbal urged those with relevant information to contact the Shah Alam district police headquarters or investigating officer ASP Anuar Amilah at 019-2255597.

Separately, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee stated that his department will also investigate the programme, which was linked to alleged indecency and polytheism during an event last September. - Bernama