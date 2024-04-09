Expand use of BIM in sewerage, road construction - Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) software should be expanded to include sewerage systems and road construction projects, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He pointed out that BIM could help prevent future subsidence incidents, such as the one that occurred at Jalan Masjid India on Aug 23, adding that this matter was also discussed during the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“A committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has been formed to coordinate the integration of new technologies in the building and road construction,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the GEOCHITRA 2024 conference organised by the Geotechnics and Transportation Department, Faculty of Civil Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia today.

BIM is a process of creating and managing three-dimensional (3D) information models throughout the lifecycle of a project. These digital models are utilised by various parties to enhance overall asset management efficiency.

Ahmad also proposed that local universities and construction companies collaborate to develop Malaysian-made BIM software.

“Currently, we rely on software from advanced countries like the United Kingdom, and due to the high costs, we are asking the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to work with experts to develop our own BIM software locally, without infringing on foreign copyrights.

“This aims to reduce costs, especially for small companies undertaking projects requiring BIM. A single software licence can sometimes cost tens of thousands of ringgit, so we want to lower expenses and produce our own software,” he said.

On June 7, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has agreed to expand the use of BIM for both public and private sector projects.