Expedite Sabah Pan Borneo Highway construction - PM Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the construction of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway expedited, to ensure Sabahans enjoy better road facilities.

He said the construction of the highway, which has been delayed for some time, needs to be accelerated without further hindrance.

“The Sarawak Pan Borneo is nearing completion, while in Sabah, it is still delayed. So, it has been agreed with the Sabah government that we will do it as soon as possible. I told (Works Minister) Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, to take over, and I won’t interfere.

“I want the completion to be expedited so that Sabahans can experience this tens of billions of ringgit project, the longest highway in Malaysia - the Pan Borneo Highway.

“The highways in the peninsula have tolls, paid by the users. The highways in Sabah and Sarawak, are toll-free, funded by the government for the people to use,” he said when speaking at the Sabah Keadilan Convention, here, today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman; state Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Christina Liew; and state Nasional Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Also present were United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Datuk Ewon Benedick; Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup; and state PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

On July 29, Nanta said that the construction of Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1A project has reached 77.41 per cent, and is expected to be fully completed by 2026 at the latest.

He said that four of the total 15 work packages in that phase had been completed, while the remaining 11 packages were still under construction.

Commenting on the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy, Anwar said that the federal government’s move, among other things, is an effort to prevent the fuel from being stolen by irresponsible parties, to be sold across the country’s borders.

He said Sabah and Sarawak were excluded from the implementation decision due to the condition of the roads in both states, in addition to the high dependence of the people on the use of four-wheel drive vehicles which use diesel fuel, for their livelihoods.

“In the Peninsula, diesel is less used, except for fishermen and small farmers. But we give RM200 every month to cover the cost of diesel. However, in Sabah and Sarawak, it is not implemented, as too many people use diesel,” he said.