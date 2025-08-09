Immigration matters must go through official channels warns DG

PUTRAJAYA: All immigration matters must be processed through official channels, either at Immigration Department counters or via the official online portal.

No officer or third party is permitted to handle applications outside the approved procedures.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban issued the reminder after a video went viral on social media.

The video showed a married couple claiming they paid RM5,000 to a ‘Datuk’ to arrange a Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) for their detained sibling.

Investigations revealed the digital pass (ePASS) in question was suspected to be fake due to a tampered QR code.

A cross-check using the MyIMMs system found no PLKS record linked to the passport number provided.

“JIM strongly refutes the viral allegation and views seriously any attempt to deceive the public,” Zakaria said.

He urged victims of such scams to report to the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Further investigations will identify the source of the misinformation and ensure legal action is taken.

“JIM will not compromise with any individual who attempts to tarnish the department’s reputation or deceive the public,” he added. - Bernama