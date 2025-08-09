Vietnamese man steals from supermarket, takes baby hostage in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: A Vietnamese man was arrested after stealing from a supermarket and attempting to take an 11-month-old baby hostage.

The incident occurred today on Jalan Telaga Air.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said the supermarket supervisor spotted the suspect fleeing with unpaid seafood items.

The supervisor caught the man, but he escaped briefly before being pursued again.

“The man then grabbed an 11-month-old baby boy and brandished a knife at the public,“ Anuar said in a statement.

With the help of supermarket staff and bystanders, the suspect was subdued before police arrived.

The case is being investigated under Sections 380, 324, and 506 of the Penal Code for theft, causing injury, and criminal intimidation.

Videos of the incident, showing the suspect holding a knife and a plastic bag, went viral earlier. - Bernama