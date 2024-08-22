FA Cup final: Bukit Jalil LRT Station to operate until 1 am on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The operating hours for the Bukit Jalil LRT Station will be extended until 1 am this Sunday in view of the 2024 FA Cup football final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor.

The match is scheduled to take place at 9 pm on Saturday at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) said additional trains would be provided immediately after the match to ensure smooth movement and comfort for passengers returning to their destinations.

“Other stations will close at their usual times; however, passengers will still be able to exit from those stations to continue their journeys.

“All interchange stations will also have extended operating hours to allow passengers to continue to their final destinations,” it said in a statement today.

Rapid Rail also recommended passengers to use Touch ‘n Go cards for a smoother journey and to avoid congestion, while token users are encouraged to purchase return tokens in advance.

Passengers are advised to use the Park N’ Ride facilities available at selected stations.

“To help passengers plan their journeys, please refer to Rapid KL’s social media platforms and the PULSE app for the latest service updates,” the statement added.