Japan Emperor honours WWII dead in Mongolia state visit

DAMBADARJAA: Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited a World War II memorial in Mongolia during their landmark state visit, honouring compatriots who perished in Soviet-era labour camps. The eight-day trip marks 80 years since the war’s end, highlighting growing Mongolia-Japan relations despite historical complexities.

The imperial couple laid flowers at a Tokyo-funded monument in Dambadarjaa, near Ulaanbaatar, where approximately 1,700 Japanese prisoners died constructing infrastructure after being transferred by Soviet forces. Emperor Naruhito observed a minute’s silence at the former cemetery site, stating the visit aimed to “invigorate exchanges further, particularly among the younger generation”.

At a presidential banquet, Naruhito praised Mongolia’s “deep friendship and cooperation” with Japan, noting Tokyo’s development assistance to the resource-rich nation. The emperor surprised attendees by performing two songs with the Mongolian State Morin Khuur Symphony Orchestra using his viola.

The visit occurs as regional tensions persist over Japan’s wartime actions, with China planning September commemorations of its victory over Japanese forces. The imperial couple previously visited Pacific war sites including Hiroshima and Okinawa this year. Their Mongolia itinerary includes Friday’s Naadam festival opening before departing Sunday. - AFP