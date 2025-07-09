Proton Saga driver throwing durian skins on Kelantan road goes viral

THROWING rubbish out of vehicles not only indicates a disregard for cleanliness but also reflects a worrying lack of concern for other motorists on the road—particularly in terms of safety.

A Proton Saga driver in Kelantan has drawn widespread criticism online following the circulation of a viral video on TikTok showing durian skins being discarded from the car.

“Do you think this is your backyard?” read the text in the viral video, which was posted on TikTok.

Captured in Kampung Telipot, Kota Bharu, the footage shows a large piece of durian rind being thrown from the vehicle.

In addition, durian skins were seen scattered on the other side of the car.

The viral video has sparked a wider discussion about how frequently rubbish is thrown from vehicles—especially fruit peelings.

Some users claimed to have seen rambutan or langsat skins discarded before, but never durian skins left on the road.