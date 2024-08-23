PETALING JAYA: A 35-year-old factory operator faced charges of molesting a coworker at a glove factory in Perak.

According to Harian Metro, Syamsul Syawal Hosnon pleaded not guilty in front of the Magistrate’s Court today to the charges presented before Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman.

The charge sheet states that he is accused of using criminal violence against a 28-year-old woman with the intent to violate her pride.

The incident allegedly occurred at a factory in Batu 8, Jalan Changkat Jong, Hilir Perak district, at 2pm on August 12.

The offence falls under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine, whipping, or a combination of these penalties.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzudin Fakri Hamdan proposed a bail of RM6,000 with the condition that the accused does not disturb the victim until the case is resolved.

Defence counsel Khairul Anuar Musa requested a lower bail, citing the accused’s monthly income of RM1,800 and has to support his wife and two children in addition to his parents’ medical costs.

Naidatul Athirah then allowed the prosecution’s application and set bail of RM3,000 with one surety for the accused.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 30, for document submission.