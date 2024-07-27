Fadhlina discusses issues on education with Indonesian Islamic Propagation Council

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek shared the Issues regarding education and challenges of building a nation, especially in defending values, morals and religion as well as obstacles as a national leader with the Indonesian Islamic Propagation Council (DDII).

The matter was touched upon at a meeting between Fadhlina Sidek and DDII chairman, Dr Adian Husaini, last night.

“The initial relationship was built when my father was an ABIM (Islamic Youth Organisation of Malaysia) da’wah activist and this da’wah family relationship continues to this day.

“May the relationship between the two countries continue to be close and provide great benefits to the ummah,“ she said in a statement on her official Facebook page today.

Fadhlina who is the daughter of the late ABIM president Dr Siddiq Fadzil said the meeting was also a manifestation of good relations between Malaysia and Indonesia in the context of knowledge, leadership and preaching.

She said the manifestation of good relations was also in the context of the role of Indonesian religious figure and politician Mohammad Natsir who had expressed ‘politics on the path of preaching’ as the basis of leading Indonesia a long time ago.

Before the meeting ended, Fadhlina said Adian had presented two books he had written, namely Indonesia Maju 2045 and Bersama Dewan Da’wah Indonesia Mejujudkan Indonesia Adil-Makmur 2045.

DDII founded by Mohammad Natsir on February 26, 1967 is a prominent da’wah organisation in Indonesia.

Mohammad Natsir was the fifth Prime Minister of Indonesia from 5 September 1950 to 26 April 1951 before the position was abolished in the republic.