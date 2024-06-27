Fadhlina urges Sg Bakap voters not to fall for opposition’s shallow rhetorics

NIBONG TEBAL: Voters in the Sungai Bakap state constituency have been advised to be wise and not easily swayed by the shallow rhetorics of the opposition who are calling on them to show public protest through the ballot box in the July 6 by-election.

PKR Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek said the opposition’s narrative of teaching voters to protest against the Unity Government through the ballot box over the rising cost of living could be described as tarnishing the country’s democratic process.

“It’s unreasonable to protest (through the ballot box). We must know voting and also the democratic process happens in the ballot box.

“To me, such a narrative is shallow and our (the government’s) focus and efforts are to ensure that all our (elected representative’s) service must reach all the people,” she told reporters today.

Earlier, Fadhlina and the Unity Government machinery visited traders at the Sungai Duri night market here to campaign for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin.

Fadhlina, also the Minister of Education, said the state seat election is extremely important because the leader who is chosen must be someone who can raise all their issues at a higher level and truly work hard for the people in ensuring the voices of the people of Sungai Bakap are heard.

The media had previously reported that Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail, in his campaign, had asked Sungai Bakap voters to protest through the ballot box as a way to voice their dissatisfaction against the Unity Government.

Joohari and Abidin are involved in a straight fight in the July 6 by-election, which was called following the death of assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff from PAS on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.