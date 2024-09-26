Fahmi arrives in China for three-day working visit

BEIJING: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has arrived in Beijing for a three-day working visit aimed at strengthening ties between Malaysia and China in broadcasting, digital communication and the film industry.

This is Fahmi’s first visit to China since assuming office in December 2022.

On arrival, Fahmi will meet with the National Radio Television Administration (NRTA) to discuss key areas of mutual interest, including regulatory policies, content collaboration and the use of advanced technology for industry growth.

The visit is expected to see the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Malaysia and China to enhance cooperation in media and broadcasting.

Fahmi is also scheduled to meet with officials from the China Film Administration (CFA) to further discuss partnerships in the film industry.

Fahmi’s busy schedule will continue with a bilateral meeting in the afternoon with China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong.

The following day, Fahmi is set to meet with the management of China Media Group (CMG) and Geespace, a Chinese satellite technology firm, while also witnessing a joint venture agreement involving telecommunications provider Altel.

On the final day of his visit, he will oversee the signing of an MoU involving Malaysia’s mobile network operators (MNOs), before heading tor South Korea for the GSMA Mobile 360 APAC conference, taking place from Oct 1 to 2, where he is slated to deliver a keynote address on Building the AI-Enabled Digital Backbone.

The GSMA is a global organisation representing the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.