Hundreds protest in Sweden against Israel’s Gaza attacks, demand ceasefire

STOCKHOLM: Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel’s continued military actions in Gaza, as reported by Anadolu Ajansi (AA).

The crowd assembled in the Odenplan district before marching towards the Swedish parliament, voicing their demands for an end to the violence.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine” and “Immediate and unconditional ceasefire.”

Many called for an end to what they described as genocide in Gaza.

Gaza health officials report that over 56,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since Israel launched its offensive in October, despite international appeals for a ceasefire.