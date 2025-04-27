King expresses appreciation to loyal JDT supporters

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today congratulated Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) on securing the 2024/2025 Malaysia Cup title.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, His Majesty also extended his appreciation to JDT’s loyal fans for their steadfast support of the Southern Tigers.

“No matter where JDT play, whether at home or abroad, their supporters are always there.

“They have been a source of inspiration and strength, fuelling the team’s fighting spirit and motivating them to achieve continued success,” said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim also extended congratulations to his son, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who is the owner of JDT.

“JDT have achieved various outstanding successes both locally and internationally, raising Johor’s profile on the global stage,” said His Majesty.

JDT capped their triple treble achievement by defeating Sri Pahang FC 2-1 in the Malaysia Cup final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here last night.