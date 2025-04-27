Pakistan has no intention to start conflict with India unprovoked - Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani army has no plans to start an armed conflict with India unless the latter provokes an escalation, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told RIA Novosti.

“Well, we do not have any intentions of initiating any action, but if there is an action [from India], then there will be a reaction, and the reaction will match the action.

“So I think that makes the situation clear—we do not want to escalate or initiate anything, you know. But if India attempts to invade Pakistan or attack Pakistan, they’ll be met with more than a matching response,“ the minister said.