KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today expressed his gratitude to the 100,000 people who attended the 2024 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31.

In a post on X, he also extended his appreciation to all those who watched the important national event from home.

“As the chairman of the 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) Celebration Main Committee, I would like to record my highest appreciation and heartfelt thanks to everyone involved directly and indirectly in this year’s celebration,” he said.

In the same post, Fahmi also shared a video lasting about one minute that showcased the grandeur of the 67th National Day celebration.

Themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, the 2024 National Day celebrations were highlighted by a parade and procession featuring 17,262 participants, 57 contingents, 22 bands, 343 land assets, 37 air assets, and 112 service animals.

