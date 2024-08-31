PETALING JAYA: The National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 celebrations were enlivened by the participation of various security forces, each featuring their own ‘abang sado’ (macho men).

In addition to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), other contingents showcasing “abang sado” included the Malaysian Armed Forces (TDM), Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM), Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

As these forces paraded in, the atmosphere became twice as lively with cheers from the attendees.

During the parade, the JBPM contingent stood out by including female members and using charming ‘pick-up lines’ like “Abang bomba sado... Akak bomba pula ‘sweet’ kan” (Macho firemen... And sweet firewomen, right?).

Last year, JBPM attracted attention by showcasing “macho” members as a draw for their team.

The 67th National Day celebration, was held at Dataran Putrajaya, starting at 8 AM for public viewing.

With the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka,’ this year’s National Day celebration highlighted the spirit of unity across all segments of society, embodying the holistic togetherness of a developed and progressive nation that cherishes its diverse population and fosters a shared national identity.