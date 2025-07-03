Austria deports Syrian convict in EU first since Assad fall

VIENNA: Austria on Thursday deported a Syrian criminal convict back to Syria, becoming the first EU country to do so officially “in recent years”, the interior ministry said.

Austria has been pushing to be able to deport Syrians back since the ouster of Syria’s leader Bashar al-Assad in December.

“The deportation carried out today is part of a strict and thus fair asylum policy,“ Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said in a statement sent to AFP.

The ministry said it was the first deportation of a Syrian directly to Syria in about 15 years, and Austria was the “first European country to officially deport a Syrian criminal directly to Syria in recent years”.

Karner travelled to Syria with his German counterpart Nancy Faeser in April to discuss deportations, among other topics.

Karner, from the governing conservative People’s Party (OeVP), on Thursday vowed to “continue this chosen path with hard work and determination”.

Austria was among European Union nations that suspended all Syrian asylum applications after Assad’s ouster. It also stopped family reunifications.

Some 100,000 Syrians live in Austria, one of the biggest diaspora in Europe.

Austria’s anti-migration far right topped national elections in September though they were unable to find partners to govern, leaving the runner-up conservatives to form a new government. – AFP