Retired MAF personnel seek Federal Court appeal on pension adjustment

PUTRAJAYA: Fifty retired Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel have filed an application in the Federal Court to seek leave to appeal against a recent Court of Appeal decision regarding their pension adjustment claims. The case revolves around disparities in pension rates for those who retired before and after January 1, 2013.

Lawyer Mohamed Hanif Khatri Abdulla, representing the retirees, confirmed the notice of motion was filed today. The Federal Court has scheduled August 4 for case management. The applicants are seeking clarification on two legal questions concerning pension adjustments.

On June 4, a three-member Court of Appeal bench overturned a High Court ruling that had previously sided with the retirees. The High Court had ruled that MAF personnel retiring before 2013 were entitled to pension adjustments matching those who retired after that date. However, the appellate court found insufficient evidence that the government, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, or MAF Council violated constitutional provisions.

The group, comprising various ranks including majors, lieutenants, staff sergeants, and privates, initially filed an originating summons in the High Court on November 17, 2022. They argued that the government failed to implement fair pension adjustments for pre-2013 retirees, creating a significant disparity in pension payments.

The case highlights ongoing concerns over pension equity for military retirees. The Federal Court’s decision on whether to grant leave will determine if the matter proceeds to a full appeal. - Bernama