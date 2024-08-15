PETALING JAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil had denied accusations that he had instructed Google to remove the currency exchange widget from its search box.

In a post on X, he clarified that Google Malaysia made the decision independently after receiving feedback from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“I never told Google to close the currency exchange in the search box as you accused.

“Google Malaysia took action to take down the widget after receiving feedback from Bank Negara Malaysia,“ he stated.

Fahmi further explained Google is currently in the process of testing with their identified foreign exchange (FX) data provider.

“Google informed that they are still conducting tests with the identified FX data provider, and will return the widget when they are more confident that the data error will not recur.”

This follows an incident on March 15 where the popular search engine published inaccurate Ringgit exchange rate data, causing misinformation to spread on social media.

