Fahmi presents instrument of royal invitation to Sabah governor for King’s Coronation

KOTA KINABALU: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was granted an audience by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu here today to present the instrument of royal invitation to the Coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

Fahmi, who is also the chairman of the Special Committee for the King’s Coronation Events, said representatives from Istana Negara were also present. The Coronation will be held at Istana Negara on July 20.

He said during the 45-minute audience, Juhar shared several views, imparting advice on good governance in addition to the importance of political stability.

“This is the third presentation of the instrument of royal invitation, and Insya Allah, it will continue on Wednesday in Sarawak,” he told reporters at Istana Seri Kinabalu.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.

On May 16, Fahmi said the Government, with His Majesty’s consent, will organise several events in conjunction with the Coronation of His Majesty the King.

Reflecting on the visit, Fahmi said he was pleased to have met Juhar for the first time and hearing perspectives from an experienced figure, as well as his journey as the Yang Dipertua Negeri.

“It was truly impactful because, as a young politician, I deeply value the advice and messages shared.

“Several views that Tun (Juhar) conveyed, Insya Allah, I will take them back to Putrajaya to be shared,” he said.