Fahmi presents Tabung Kasih@HAWANA assistance to cameraman injured while on duty

PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil today presented Tabung Kasih@HAWANA assistance to a Malaysia Gazette (MG) cameraman to alleviate his burden after being involved in a road accident while on duty last month.

Mohd Airulrezal Amirudin, 42, was covering law enforcers’ integrated operation on June 24 when the accident occurred and caused him to sustain shoulder and spinal fractures, which may need at least nine months to heal before he could return to work.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Fahmi also expressed regret over the incident, noting that the welfare of media practitioners, including photographers and cameramen, is always among his priorities.

When asked whether there is a need for enforcement agencies to establish standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of media practitioners while covering operations, Fahmi said he would advocate for the media practitioners’ needs if that is required.

Also present were the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, Mohd Airulrezal said due to the accident, he is now struggling with daily life and depends mostly on his wife.

Mohd Airulrezal previously worked as a cameraman at Bernama from 2009 to 2019, and Astro Awani from 2019 to 2023, before joining MG in June 2023.

He is one of the 111 media practitioners who have received donations from Tabung Kasih @HAWANA since it was introduced in April last year.

Apart from cash, he also received donations in the form of goods from Pakaian Hari-Hari and AEON Big.

Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, established in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2023 celebration, aims to support journalists and media personnel, whether still in service, retired, elderly, or in need of assistance.

It is an initiative by the Ministry of Communications implemented through Bernama.