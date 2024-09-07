Fahmi urges ministries, agencies to embrace AI for enhanced public service efficiency

SUBANG JAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has urged ministries and government agencies to explore and harness artificial intelligence (AI) technology to further improve service efficiency for the public.

He highlighted AI’s potential to reduce workload, including data input, record management and storage, thereby saving time and reducing the likelihood of human errors.

“AI is currently utilised in certain applications, but its widespread adoption is yet to be fully realised.

“Therefore, we welcome AI technologies that can streamline administrative processes and enhance the efficiency of service delivery,” he said after launching the CelcomDigi AI Experience Centre at the CelcomDigi Hub here today.

Encouraging public visits to the AI Experience Centre, Fahmi emphasised its role in showcasing various AI technologies being piloted or commercially implemented in the country.

“I hope this centre will attract not only students but also civil servants, the Chief Secretary to the Government, and others to explore and inquire about applications that could meet the specific needs of each ministry.

“For example, I was shown the use of drones for identifying land movements in hilly areas, and we expect potential interest from the Works Ministry, Public Works Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) due to the relevance of such technologies to their respective responsibilities,” he added.