Failed forex investment scheme, alleged motive behind Istiqomah’s murder

PETALING JAYA: A male acquaintance who studied together at the university with teacher Istiqomah Ahmad Radzi is believed to be behind the murder of the latter.

It is learnt that the suspect, currently under a seven-day remand, had served as a teacher before quitting to become a full-time forex (foreign investment) trader.

He was believed to have made several deals with the 34-year-old teacher who had been teaching at Sekolah Kota Masai 3 in Pasir Gudang, Johor prior to her disappearance.

Istiqomah, the mother of three, was reported missing by her husband, Mohd Yusof, 35, after she went missing since December 26, last year.

Subsequently her car was found parked at a supermarket near Kota Masai, Johor close to their home, a day after the police report was lodged.

It is learnt that CCTV footage obtained from the supermarket revealed a man exiting the vehicle, but the woman was not visible.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah had earlier said subsequent investigations by both Melaka and Johor police led to the arrest of a couple in Chemor, Perak on August 5.

“The police arrested the husband and wife aged 36 and 37, respectively on August 5 and remanded them for six days from August 6 until today.

“The remand on the male suspect was extended another seven days until August 18 to complete investigations while his wife was released on police bail after being found to not be involved in the case.

“The police have since opened investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he told Berita Harian.

Isitqomah who mysteriously went missing in December has finally been identified after police confirmed her DNA matched that of a decapitated body which was found last year, by the roadside near Kampung Tanjung Rimau Luar, Pulau Sebang, Melaka.

Her remains, which also had both hands and feet missing, were found by the public on December 31, 2023.

Following investigations on the male suspect, police subsequently discovered her missing skull and finger bones, six kilometers from where her remains were first discovered.