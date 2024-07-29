False narrative on redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru needs to be corrected - Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The false narrative brought by some parties regarding the issue of the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru in Kampung Baru needs to be corrected to ensure that it does not contradict the facts.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the issue had been identified as a legacy issue or an old issue and as a minister, she wanted such legacy issues to be resolved immediately.

“I think we have to correct the false narrative brought by some people on the ground.

“We know there is a court decision on the issue and there are two groups of residents, more than 68 per cent of whom agreed to the project while more than 30 per cent disagreed...and of course when the government wants to decide on the project, we look at the majority and their needs,” she said in response to the actions of an influencer who triggered issues regarding redevelopment in the area.

Zaliha said that the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru, if implemented, can be a catalyst for development in Kampung Baru in particular and Kuala Lumpur in general.

“We all know how Kampung Baru is a bit behind in terms of development...so the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru will spur the development of Kampung Baru and ultimately for Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zaliha said her ministry would meet with traders at the new Raja Bot Market Complex near Kampung Baru to get feedback on complaints about the lack of customers visiting the area.

“I have also instructed the Kuala Lumpur City Hall to assist in this matter...we know customers are used to the old Chow Kit Market.

“Insya-Allah we will do our best to lure more customers to the new market complex as it has been developed with good, beautiful and clean facilities,” she said.