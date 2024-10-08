Farm in Miri leads SG1 pineapple cultivation

MIRI: The TG Agro Fruit pineapple farm in Sungai Tukau here has become a frontrunner in cultivating the Sarawak Gold (SG1) pineapple variety, which holds significant potential for boosting pineapple cultivation across Sarawak and Malaysia.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that in the coming years, Malaysia is poised to increase its global pineapple exports.

“The global demand for Malaysian pineapples has now reached 4,000 containers, yet the country is only able to supply 800 containers, which is approximately one-fifth of the demand.

“With the establishment of this farm, the SG1 variety seeds can now be distributed throughout Sarawak and Malaysia,“ he said when opening the pineapple farm here today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said that Sarawak has set a target to expand its pineapple cultivation area to 20,000 hectares by 2030.

“This target is expected to support the growth of the national pineapple industry and strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global market, in addition to meeting local demand.

“Currently, Malaysia’s main pineapple exports are to Singapore, China, Europe and Japan, particularly in the form of juice,“ he said.

In a statement, LPNM announced that Sarawak holds significant potential to replace Johor as the country’s main pineapple-producing region, given the state’s 59,000 hectares of idle land, which could be developed into pineapple cultivation areas.

In Sarawak, there are around 700 pineapple farmers concentrated in the areas of Samarahan, Betong, Mukah, and Miri.

“As of February this year, SG1 cultivation covered 52.5 hectares, with an expected seed output of 11.9 million by 2026. LPNM will continue to assist in expanding SG1 cultivation across the country,“ the statement read.