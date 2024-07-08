PETALING JAYA: The father of a 12-year-old boy who was captured on video driving a car with two other children onboard has pleaded not guilty after being charged with neglect at the Sepang sessions court, today.

According to FMT, the accused, a Pakistan national with permanent residency status in the country, claimed trial after the charge was read before sessions judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

The name of the individual is being withheld due to the case involving a minor.

The man was charged with neglecting and exposing his son to danger on July 28 at Taman Putra Impiana, Puchong.

The charge was made under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for up to 20 years’ jail, a maximum RM50,000 fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farahin Sasaruddin requested the court to set bail at RM15,000.

However, lawyer Nabilla Rosli representing the accused sought a lower amount, saying the accused was a small-scale carpet salesman and had five children aged six to 19.

Fuad granted bail of RM8,000 with one surety while the accused was ordered to report to the police every month and not to approach any of the witnesses in the case.

He then fixed September 4 for case mention.

Earlier, it was reported that the video which has since gone viral showed the Perodua Viva being driven by the child going over a speed bump before the woman recording the video orders the boy to stop the vehicle.

