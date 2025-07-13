THE NATIONAL lawn bowls squad created a sensation when it successfully reclaimed the overall champions title of the Lion City Cup 2025 held in Singapore yesterday.

The tournament held at Kallang Lawn Bowls Green and Tanglin Club saw the national squad bagged three gold medals, one silver and six bronze medals to lead the medal tally and emerged as the overall tournament champion.

Malaysia’s gold medals were won by Emma Firyana Saroji and Nurul Alyani Jamil in the ladies pairs event, Muhammad Fikri Mohamed Hashim-Muhammad Attiq Imran Aminuddin in the mens’ pairs under-25 (B25) event, and Noor Azzahara Abd Razak-Nurul Balqis Anisha Bakal (B-25 Ladies Pairs).

Malaysian Lawn Bowls Federation (MLBF) president, Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz said it was even more impressive that Malaysia only sent a reserve men’s squad to compete in the men’s category but was still able to win the overall tournament yesterday.

“The women’s squad we sent is an elite squad, but our men’s squad sent a reserve team consisting of university students, but they were still able to show encouraging achievements.

“For the pairs event, Emma Firyana and Nurul Alyani, who finished as runners-up at the Australian Open, managed to win the gold medal at the tournament yesterday, showing that the national squad consistently performs well,“ he told Bernama today.

For the record, last year, Malaysia failed to defend the overall championship it won in 2023 when it finished second with one gold, three silver and two bronze- BERNAMA