ECRL Genting Tunnel breakthrough marks key milestone in Malaysia rail project

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in Malaysia has achieved a major milestone with the breakthrough of the 16.39-kilometre Genting Tunnel, the longest and most technically challenging tunnel along its 665-km alignment.

Built by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the tunnel’s completion marks the end of excavation works for all 41 tunnels in the rail network.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook hailed the achievement as a testament to strong bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and China in railway engineering.

“The ECRL will be a game changer for passenger and freight movement, linking urban centres, ports, and industrial hubs while integrating with existing rail lines,“ he said.

Situated beneath 750 metres of mountainous terrain in the Titiwangsa range, the Genting Tunnel posed significant geological challenges, including water ingress, rock bursts, and six fault zones.

Advanced tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and drill-and-blast techniques were deployed to ensure safety and efficiency.

Chen Jianfeng, deputy general manager of CCCC Second Highway Engineering, highlighted the role of China’s cutting-edge TBM technology in overcoming these obstacles.

“The method ensured stability in complex conditions while prioritising local talent development and knowledge transfer,“ he said.

Over 1,000 Malaysian workers were trained, with many sent to China for advanced technical instruction.

With tunnelling completed, the project now advances to track laying, electrification, and station construction, maintaining its 2027 operational target.

The ECRL will connect Port Klang to Kelantan, boosting economic growth in Malaysia’s less-developed east coast. - Bernama