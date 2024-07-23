Father, son killed in Jerantut crash

KUANTAN: A father and his young son were killed when their motorcycle skidded and crashed into a street lamp post at KM 18 of Jalan Jerantut-Temerloh near the Bukit Ketupat junction last night.

Jerantut district police chief Supt Zukri Muhammad said in the incident, which occurred at about 8 pm, construction worker Muhamad Isyam Abdullah Sani, 43, and his son Muhammad Aisy Afnan, 6, died at the scene.

He said initial investigations revealed that the man was riding the motorcycle with his wife, Munirah Mahmood, 28, and their two children, Muhammad Aisy Afnan and Muhammad Umar Affan, 4, on their way home from his mother-in-law’s house.

“Muhamad Isyam is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle, skidded to the left and crashed into a street lamp post,” he said in a statement today.

Zukri said Munirah and Muhammad Umar Affan were injured and were currently being treated at the hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.