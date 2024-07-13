Felda Robotic Challenge 2024 held to hone creative, technical skills of youth

SERDANG: The Felda Robotic Challenge 2024 (FRC) was held today to help hone the creativity and technical skills of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) youth, in line with the government’s desire to empower all sectors with digital skills to maintain competitiveness.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the competition was part of the Felda Digital Maker Hub - Coding and Robotics initiative in collaboration with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) which supports digital education among students and teachers.

“The impact of this competition was very positive, especially in expanding access to digital education, thus increasing our students’ knowledge and skills in line with today’s needs,” she said.

“The Education Ministry (MOE) will continue collaborating with Felda and other parties to strengthen the country’s education system. Efforts to improve technology literacy, expanding access to digital education, and providing more learning opportunities will continue to be intensified.”

The text of Fadhlina’s speech was read by Education director-general Azman Adnan when officiating FRC 2024 and presenting Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 Excellence Awards here today.

Fadhlina said the success of the competition, which was attended by 80 schools from Felda areas, comprising five secondary schools and 75 primary schools from across the country, proved that Felda’s younger generation has great talent and potential in the field of robotics.

She also hoped that Felda, MDEC and the agencies involved in making the programme a success can join hands to ensure that the excellence and sustainability of digital-based education is given more exposure to students, especially in schools in Felda areas.

Earlier, Azman also presented awards to the 10 best schools in the Felda areas that achieved excellence in the SPM 2023 examination with Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jengka Pusat, Wilayah Jengka receiving the Best School Achievement Award.

He also presented prizes in the form of ‘mock cheques’ amounting to RM1,000 and certificates of appreciation to 29 students in the Felda areas who obtained excellent results in SPM 2023 in addition to presenting prizes to FRC winners.