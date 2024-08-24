Fight hard and reclaim the FA Cup, Amirudin urges Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari wants the Selangor FC team to fight their hardest and reclaim the FA Cup in the final against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tonight.

Amirudin also urged Selangor supporters to flood the stadium and act as the “12th player”, providing unwavering support to boost the fighting spirit of the Red Giants players.

The Menteri Besar said he had met with and shared his message with the players and team management, expressing confidence that success is within reach.

“I can’t be with the team at Bukit Jalil Stadium tonight because I need to be in Kuching for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA).

“Insya-Allah, my prayers and support are always with Selangor FC, wherever I may be. All the best, Red Giants. Fight well and win the FA Cup,“ he said in a post on his social media platform today.

The Red Giants last won the prestigious cup in 2009, and their most recent appearance in the FA Cup final was in 2018.