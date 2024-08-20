FIMI draws foreign investments, boosts film production activities - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Film In Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) programme has drawn significant foreign investment and boosted film production activities within the country, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said that the government remains committed to supporting the national film industry, in line with efforts to establish Malaysia as a major film production hub in the Asia region, adding that from 2013 to 2023, foreign and domestic investments totalling RM2.4 billion in this sector have successfully created 22,820 job opportunities.

“As a sector that creates job opportunities and fosters innovation, the film industry has made a significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“For example, film and creative content production not only increase demand for support services such as technology, logistics, and tourism but also create a value chain that supports overall economic growth,” she said at the 33rd Malaysian Film Festival (FFM33) first media conference here, today.

Also present was the chief executive officer of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib.

Teo also said the box-office collection of local films has shown significant growth, where the collection of 56 local movies stood at RM98.8 million last year.

“Interestingly, by May this year, the box office revenue has reached RM87 million from 26 films,” she said.

Regarding FFM33, which will be held on Dec 7, Teo said that, according to data obtained from the Industry Promotion Unit and the mandatory screening scheme, over 100 films are expected to be submitted for entries.

“...film festivals not only serve as a platform to celebrate the cinema but also as a key venue for promoting the film industry and attracting greater investment into the country’s creative sector,” she added.

Hosted by the Communications Ministry through Finas, FFM33 features 30 categories. Submissions to the festival are open from today to Sept 6.