KUALA LUMPUR: A four-storey building at the outdoor theme park in Genting Highlands caught fire today.

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department operation centre, in a statement, said they were alerted about the blaze at 4.55 pm and teams from Genting and Bentong fire stations were rushed to the scene, led by operation commander Muhamad Azim Zakaria.

“The operation commander reported that the fire broke out at the second floor of the building and spread quickly to the fourth floor,

“At press time, the operation to extinguish the fire is still ongoing,” it said.

Bentong Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

