Fireworks display, cries of Merdeka usher in National Day 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2024 National Day Eve was celebrated in style throughout the country with countdowns to midnight held at several key locations.

The festivities began several hours before midnight, with various programmes, including performances and religious forums, focusing on patriotism and love for Malaysia being the highlights.

At the stroke of midnight, the night sky was lit up with fireworks displays at several locations accompanied with cries of ‘Merdeka’ by Malaysians who gathered to mark the country’s National Day.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) had earlier held its National Day Eve celebrations through its Ambang 31@Bernama programme held at the lobby of Wisma Bernama here, attended by Bernama chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, Bernama staff and family members.

Key highlights included a sape performance by Alena Murang, patriotic songs by the Army’s Arts Bdy and dance performances by Sekolah Kebangsaan Danau Kota students.

Meanwhile, about 20,000 people thronged the KLCC Esplanade to attend the celebrations there, with the ‘Rise above it all’ programme organised by Petronas Twin Towers, with performances by local artistes such as Amy Search, Reshmonu, Yuna, Hael Husaini and Datuk M Nasir, while in SELANGOR, over a crowd of 60,000 swarmed the Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam from 4.50 pm to celebrate the occasion.

In SARAWAK, the celebrations in Sibu began with a concert at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang featuring local popular artistes and was followed by a fireworks display at midnight.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said in his address that Malaysia was a big family where all races and regions had equal opportunity for development.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, a state level Merdeka Grassroots Tour was held at 8.30 am involving a convoy of 250 motorcycles and 50 cars that travelled 300 kilometres through seven districts.

In MELAKA, the state government held its National Day Eve celebrations for the very first time at Dataran Orang Kampung di Merlimau, Jasin.

Thousands of people, both locals and tourists, gathered as early as 8 pm for the countdown at midnight. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf delivered an address at 11.45 pm and a fireworks display lit up the skies at the stroke of midnight.

In KELANTAN, over 5,000 visitors enjoyed various activities, including a parade, silat performances and renditions of patriotic songs at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kota Bharu, while in PERLIS, Perlis Regent Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail presided over state festivities at the Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex in Kangar.

In PERAK, celebrations at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout, Meru Raya ni Ipoh began at 8 pm with over 15,000 attendees, who enjoyed dance performances, sketches, musical poetry, choir, gamelan and cultural performances, along with appearances by celebrities such as Marsha Milan Londoh, Ezad Lazim and the group, Tebabo.

In KEDAH, thousands of visitors flooded Dataran Jubli Emas, Alor Setar to enjoy various programmes, activities and performances, in the presence of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and the state administration.

Lastly, in TERENGGANU, over 10,000 visitors filled the Drawbridge in Kuala Terengganu as early as 7 pm to usher in Malaysia’s 67th National Day.