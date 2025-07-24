Malaysia targets global medical tourism leadership with MYMT 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 was officially launched today to reinforce the country’s status as a leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad unveiled the campaign under the tagline “Healing Meets Hospitality,” targeting international healthcare travellers with Malaysia’s blend of medical excellence and warm hospitality.

“Malaysia has long been recognised as a preferred destination for medical tourism. In 2024, we recorded 1.6 million healthcare travellers, generating RM2.72 billion in revenue, which marks a 21 per cent increase from the previous year,“ said Dzulkefly. He noted that Malaysia’s global reputation was further cemented when it ranked among the world’s top 10 medical tourism destinations by Nomad Capitalist earlier this year.

The campaign aligns with Visit Malaysia 2026, aiming to position healthcare as a key economic driver. Dzulkefly projected spillover benefits of RM12 to RM15 billion by 2030 for airlines, hotels, and local businesses. A key initiative under MYMT 2026 is the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) programme, which recognises hospitals for clinical excellence and innovation. Four hospitals—Institut Jantung Negara, Island Hospital Penang, Mahkota Medical Centre, and Subang Jaya Medical Centre—are in the final assessment stage, with the winner to be announced in December.

Adding star power to the campaign, celebrated singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza was named official ambassador, embodying trust and compassion—values central to Malaysia Healthcare. Dzulkefly also highlighted Malaysia’s leadership role in ASEAN healthcare cooperation, particularly in cross-border care and health equity.

“With our continued commitment and collaboration, I am confident that we will exceed expectations and set new benchmarks in global medical tourism,“ he said. - Bernama