First version of social media platforms’ code of conduct to take effect from Jan 1 - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The first version of the code of conduct for social media platforms will come into effect on Jan 1 next year, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said engagement sessions with all social media platform stakeholders will be held soon to create the code of conduct, detailing all ethical requirements and responsibilities that all Internet messaging services and social media platform providers must adhere to.

“They have several points that they want to share and we have told them that there will be an engagement session with all stakeholders.

“The outcome of these engagement sessions will be taken into account in the formulation of the code of conduct,” he told reporters after attending the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, as well as Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Last Tuesday, Fahmi reportedly said that the government will conduct a series of public engagements to create a code of conduct that will serve as a reference for licensees under the new regulatory framework for safer Internet use by children and families, set to be implemented from Jan 1, next year.