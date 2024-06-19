Five family members suspected in Ulu Tiram Police station attack charged with terrorism activities

JOHOR BAHRU: Five family members suspected of being involved in the Ulu Tiram police station attack last month, which caused the death of two policemen and another injured, were brought before the Sessions Court here today on terrorism-related charges.

The charges against Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 57, Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34, Rosna Jantan, 59, Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 23, and Mariah Radin Imran, 19, were read before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim, but no pleas were recorded from the five accused because the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charges, Radin Imran, who is the father of the suspects, is accused of encouraging terrorist acts by instilling the ideology of terrorism linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group to his wife, Rosna, his two sons, including the suspect Radin Luqman Radin Imran, 21, and Radin Romyullah and his two daughters Farhah Sobrina and Mariah.

Radin Imran was also charged with three more charges of supporting terrorist acts by keeping four air rifle type firearms (home-made) to carry out IS activities; pledge allegiance to the leader of the terrorist group, Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi; and possession of a book related to IS.

All the offences were allegedly committed in a house at No. 15, Lot 1288, Jalan Rabani, Kampung Sungai Tiram, here between the end of 2014 and May 17.

The offence is charged under Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a fine; Section 130J(1) of the Penal Code which is life imprisonment or not more than 40 years or a fine and confiscation of the property used; and Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code which is imprisonment of not more than seven years or a fine and confiscation of the substance, if convicted.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Radin Romyullah, who is also the suspect’s brother, was charged with two charges of swearing allegiance to the leader of the IS group, Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi, and possessing an “external hard disc” containing materials related to IS and the group’s activities in the same location. .

The offence was allegedly committed between the end of 2014 and May 17 in accordance with Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code which carries a sentence of life imprisonment or not more than 40 years with a fine and Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for punishment imprisonment of not more than seven years or with a fine and forfeiture of the substance, if convicted.

The suspect’s mother, Rosna who is a Singaporean; the suspect’s sister Farhah Sobrina and the suspect’s younger sister Mariah were each charged with one charge of deliberately omitting to provide information regarding crimes related to the ideology of terrorism.

All three were charged with committing the offence at the same location between April 2017 and May 17 according to Section 130M of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of not more than seven years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The court fixed July 31 for mention of the case to appoint a lawyer.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutors from the Serious Crimes Unit, Putrajaya Attorney General’s Department Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam and Fazeedah Faik, while all the accused were not represented by lawyers.

Earlier, the Johor Bahru Court Complex here was tightly guarded by a group of policemen from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) as early as 8 am.

In the incident at 2.45 am, on May 17, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, died after being attacked by a masked suspect armed with a machete, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was shot and reported to be stable. after being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital here.

